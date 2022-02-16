28 Days of Heart
Local students mourn loss of high schooler

Jackson Public School District
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High schoolers in Jackson are mourning the death of their classmate.

Jackson Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday offering condolences to the family of the high school student.

JPS says counselors are available at the school to assist any student who needs help.

Out of respect for the family, WLBT is withholding information that may identify the student.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of all the loved ones affected by this terrible loss,” Superintendent Errick L. Greene said in the statement.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week at 1-800-273-8255.

