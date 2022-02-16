JPD investigating homicide after body dumped

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide after a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday night.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says the woman was shot and killed.

Someone then dumped her body on Forrest Avenue, near Clay Street, at around 7 p.m.

There’s no word on where the woman was killed or who may have killed her.

