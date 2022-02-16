28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD investigating homicide after body dumped

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating another homicide after a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday night.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says the woman was shot and killed.

Someone then dumped her body on Forrest Avenue, near Clay Street, at around 7 p.m.

There’s no word on where the woman was killed or who may have killed her.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Homeless former educator having difficulty finding emergency shelter
Madison County Sheriff's Department
Man convicted of directing drug sales from Madison County jail

Latest News

Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Madison County Sheriff's Department
Man convicted of directing drug sales from Madison County jail
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say