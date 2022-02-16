Jackson business struggles to keep trash off their property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pawn shop has been dumped on with trash for almost two years - and they want it to come to an end.

All along McDowell Road, you will find broken bottles, cups, Styrofoam, and more just sitting there and no one knows when it will get cleaned.

But the trash buildup isn’t just there. USA Pawn, just off I-55 and McDowell Road, said without the city’s help, they aren’t able to keep their properties clean either.

”When you allow the dumping to begin, people are just going to keep coming and adding to it,” Managing Partner, Nick Fulton, said.

Right off of I-55 in Jackson, you will find USA Pawn and when visitors come to stop by the store, the first thing they see is garbage and filth.

Just last week, Fulton said the trash was knee-high.

“The first thing you saw when you pulled into the street and pulled into our parking lot was a big pile of trash back here behind us,” Fulton said.

Fulton said the trash comes from homeless people rummaging through the dumpster at the Marathon gas station on the other side of what use to be a whole fence.

“It was rolling down, trash rolling down the hill into our parking lot. We’ve cleaned it up once before and I said, ‘You know what, I’m not doing this again.’ But guess what’s gonna happen today? We’re gonna have to clean it up again,” Fulton said.

In past years, Fulton said the City of Jackson and code enforcement has come out to his business and enforced a clean up if there was excessive trash laying around their property.

Then they would clean up the mess immediately. However, when he called to report the trash piling up from the gas station, he received no response and had to clean it on his dime.

“When we contacted the City of Jackson, we were hoping for some help and it never showed up. We call the office three times, we spoke to Miss Daniels, who promised us that they would have somebody out here. So we waited as long as we could and it never happened,” Fulton said.

And it wasn’t until Fulton called the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality that anything was done - even though it wasn’t their job. Management of the gas station said they have been trying to keep the trash from overflowing, and now they will be putting a locked fence around their dumpster to keep people out.

But Fulton still thinks the city needs to hold people, and communities, accountable - otherwise the trash will continue to pile up all over the city.

“I think, going forward, that we’re gonna have to handle this ourselves. I can’t- I don’t think we can rely on the City of Jackson,” Fulton said.

3 On Your Side reached out to the city about the trash issues, but just like Fulton, we received no response from code enforcement.

