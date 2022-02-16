Fundraiser underway for a home for former Madison Co. Deputy Brad Sullivan

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) -Fundraising efforts are underway for a home for a Madison County deputy shot in the line of duty. The home is under construction in Flora.

Work began in September on this home for Brad Sullivan, who was shot and left paralyzed in September of 2019.

The house is located on Highway 22 in Flora.

It will be handicap accessible with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It will have enough space for him, his two children, and the live-in sitter.

Sheriff Randy Tucker and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson were on hand to announce a fundraiser, “Back to Blue,” Saturday, February 19, at the New MS Trademart.

You can also make a tax-deductible donation by going to A House for Brad dot org.

“It would mean I would actually be able to get around better in the house that I’m in now. There’s no way hardly to get around. Can’t get around in a wheelchair,” said Brad Sullivan.

“We ask that people reach in their hearts and minds, and if they feel so inclined to make a donation, we would really appreciate that help,” said Sheriff Randy Tucker. “We never know, it could be us, and right now, it’s Brad, and we’re here for him.”

Tickets to the Back to Blue Party are $10.

All proceeds go to the construction of the house for Brad Sullivan.

