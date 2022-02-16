Former jail administrator resigned twice during her short tenure in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former jail administrator resigned at least twice after taking on the role leading the Hinds County Detention Center last July and told a court-appointed monitor that she thought it had already become “nearly impossible” to do her job by late August.

Day three of arguments in the Hinds County jail takeover case continued Wednesday, with the former jail administrator Kathryn Bryan testifying.

Bryan took over the position in July and served until January 31, when her resignation was put into effect early by Sheriff Tyree Jones.

During more than three hours of testimony Wednesday morning, Bryan said the county had failed to implement many of her proposals to improve employee morale and staffing issues, and that the sheriff would not pull use off-duty law enforcement officers to make up for staff shortages at the Raymond Detention Center.

Among proposals, she recommended paying employees every other week, rather than once-a-month. She also recommended detention officer pay raises and detention officer uniform allowances.

“The sheriff asked me if all county employees would benefit and I said yes, but it was a jail initiative, and he told me if all county employees benefited, it would not be his responsibility to present it to the board,” she recalled.

To address staffing, Bryan proposed suspending contracts to allow off-duty deputies to provide security and to have those individuals work overtime at the jail.

Jail monitors reported there were just 191 filled positions at the Raymond Detention Center in January.

“We were not manning critical posts. I suggested suspending those contracts and the sheriff adamantly said, ‘no, that’s not going to happen.’ I said I had run out of suggestions,” she told the court.

Bryan discussed other staffing issues as well, saying that shortages are the result of detention officers not coming to work because they can make more money at second jobs, and others not showing up because they were afraid that they might be assigned to work certain housing units.

“On certain shifts, they could be assigned to a pod, and they were afraid to work (in) a pod, so they didn’t show up,” Bryan said.

She also discussed efforts to implement behavioral modification programs for inmates, and how those efforts also were impeded by the county.

The former administrator said the jail is full of “20-year-olds with 20-year-old energy,” but nothing for those inmates to do.

She said she ordered larger televisions to replace the smaller ones there, something she received pushback on. She also spent about $1,000 out-of-pocket to purchase board games for the detainees to play while they are in the pods.

She said she opted to buy the games herself because the county’s requisition process “takes longer than I’ve experienced at other facilities.”

“To get (the inmates) under control, we had to get things to distract them as quickly as possible,” she testified. “It’s not as if I was denied, but I didn’t want to wait months and months to get (things).”

Bryan submitted her resignation last November, saying she did not have the support she needed to do the work.

Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that she had been relieved of her duties effective January 31.

Arguments continue before U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves on Wednesday afternoon.

