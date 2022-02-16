First Alert Forecast: Wednesday holds a warm and windy day, but Thursday we are looking at strong to severe thunderstorms for the forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon

Wednesday held clear conditions to start. We are beginning to see our cloud cover begin to move into the area in the afternoon due to our next Cold Front that’ll move into the South Region. Rain chances look to be about a 20 to 30% chance of showers, with Highs near the mid-70s and Lows near the low 60s.

Thursday, we have a great chance for strong to severe thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall as our Cold Front pushes through the area. Some thunderstorms could become severe and hold the potential to produce tornadoes. Timing is everything on Thursday, between 11 am and 7 pm is where we are going to be on high alert watching these storms as they begin to move through.

Thursday’s High is in the mid-70s, with the Low near the low 30s.

Moving into Friday, we see much cooler conditions following the Cold Front. During the day, mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the low 50s and Lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with clear conditions. Highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Lows on Saturday in the mid-30s and Sunday in the low 50s.

Presidents Day Monday, we see another chance of rain return for us on Monday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs nearing 70 degrees, Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday, rain chances continue with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Tuesday.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

