LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; storm threat Thursday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Expect sunshine and mild temperatures to give way to more clouds and a few showers by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm from the morning 40s and 50s to afternoon 70s with balmy breezes kicking up off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep a few shower chances in the forecast though the overnight period with lows in the 60s.

FIRE DANGER CONTINUES: While humidity levels will increase today, the dry ground and gusty breezes could quickly get fires to spread quickly across the region. Burn bans have been issued for several counties – making open outdoor burning unlawful, outside of certain circumstances.

THURSDAY: The pattern remains set up for strong storms and heavy rain to push across Mississippi through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Rain chances early will generally be more isolated – but chances will ramp quickly as the line approaches from the west. Temperatures will run up into the 70s amid a deep, strong southerly wind. Impacts from a few storms to grow to strong to severe limits could have strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Risk tapers around sunset. Lows will drop into the 30s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler Friday as skies gradually clear through the day. Brisk northerly breezes will keep highs in the 50s. Another warming and unsettled trend returns late Sunday and into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

