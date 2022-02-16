Family of Mario Clark launches complaint against City of Jackson 3 years after his homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Mario Clark is demanding the City of Jackson, along with others, cover the cost of his funeral in addition to other wrongful death damages.

Clark passed away in February of 2019 after a deadly encounter with Jackson police officers. He was having a schizophrenic episode and his mother called authorities.

According to documents, she specifically asked that officers not beat Clark when they arrived.

Days later, her son would be dead. The cause of death, according to the coroner, was strangulation and suffocation. It was ruled a homicide.

Four Jackson police officers were fired due to their involvement in the incident, but were later reinstated by the Civil Service Commission. In a 2020 interview, Malcolm Elder, Clark’s brother, said they still want the officers to be charged.

A complaint has now been lobbed against the City of Jackson, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and the police officers involved in Clark’s death, as well as “John Does 1-5.”

The complaint states that the defendants caused the death of Clark and acted with “reckless indifference” of his rights.

The estate of Mario Clark says they are entitled to recover all reasonable and necessary medical and funeral expenses due to the “tortious” acts of the defendants.

Shelia Ragland, Clark’s mother, is also asking for damages due to her loss, including “past and future lost earnings” and “past and future mental anguish damages.”

