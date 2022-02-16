28 Days of Heart
Ex-employees plead guilty to embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.

Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RED BANKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former members of the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the department.

Former Chief Mark Hanna and former secretary Linda Mannon were both indicted over alleged stolen money in October 2021.

Hanna is accused of using the fire department’s money to buy farm and lawn equipment for himself. He was issued a demand letter for $3,459.

Mannon is accused of writing over 100 checks for herself while working as the department’s secretary. She was issued a demand letter for $47,229.

The embezzlement took place between October 2015 and February 2019. The auditor’s office began looking into the cases when local officials in Marshall County noticed the discrepancies.

Both were convicted of a felony offense and can no longer handle public money.

“Unfortunately this is one of several cases my team has cracked involving funds that should have been spent on fire department services,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Putting a stop to this kind of theft is important because those dollars should be spent on more fire protection for the firefighters and citizens. Thank you to our great investigators who worked this case.”

