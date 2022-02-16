Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego was closed for hours after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials.
A military spokesperson says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.
The spokesperson says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device. Officials detained the driver for questioning.
The entrance was reopened around 2 p.m.
Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.
