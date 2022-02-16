28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

The DeLorean is back and all-electric

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(DeLorian Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iconic sports car went back to the future and then was discontinued. It’s now ready to rev up some new business.

The DeLorean Motor Company announced its official return on social media this week, with a new teaser for its reimagined DeLorean.

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(CNN)

The company says the new electric vehicle is set to premiere this year. It appears from the teaser the company posted that the new DeLorean will keep its signature gull-wing doors.

The DeLorean was famously used in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, but was a short-lived car. Production of the vehicle lasted only between 1981 and 1983, which means it was no longer being made when the first “Back to the Future” hit theaters in 1985.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Authorities identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
`I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Ottawa’s police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada
‘Good luck for us’ | MDOC commissioner says police captured escaped inmate after car he had...
‘Good luck for us’ | MDOC commissioner says police captured escaped inmate after car he had stolen ran out of gas