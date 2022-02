JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rock band Buckcherry is making their way to Jackson.

The group will play at Hal and Mal’s on Saturday, May 21.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show, only for those 18 and older.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 and will be $25 for general admission.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.