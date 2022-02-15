WLBT’s Things To Know 2/15/2022: Super Bowl party turns deadly, armed robbery of 87-year-old, and Trump’s financial statements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Super Bowl party turns deadly

Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting (WCBI)

While one suspect has turned himself in, police are still searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man during a fight outside a nightclub Sunday night. It was in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party that things turned deadly.“One of the victims was fighting another person and that person had him on the ground,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “The deceased came in and was trying to assist his friend and that’s when gunshots rang out.”Shelton said officers were called to Legends Bar around 11:30 p.m. That’s where they found a crowd of about 200 people and Robert Rob, 29.

2. Armed robbery of 87-year-old

An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. (Family)

2 more people have been arrested in connection with an attack on an 87-year-old man. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard they arrested 43-year-old Samuel Peavy of Denham Springs and 45-year-old Pauline McCarthy of Denham Springs. Each has been charged with principal to armed robbery as well as other charges. Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack and armed robbery of an 87-year-old man, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard announced Friday, Jan. 21.

3. Trump’s financial statements

The former president is accused of violating the Presidential Records Act.

The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets. In a letter to the Trump Organization’s lawyer Feb. 9, Mazars USA LLP advised the company to inform anyone who had gotten the documents not to use them when assessing the financial health of the company and the ex-president. The firm also said it was cutting ties with Trump, its highest-profile client. Mazars’ letter, made public in a court filing Monday, came just weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her civil investigation uncovered evidence that Trump and his company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other properties to get loans and tax benefits.

