WATCH: MDOC discusses capture of escaped murderer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections officials are discussing the capture of escaped murderer Michael Floyd Wilson.

Wilson, 51, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility this weekend after climbing over a razor wire fence. Twelve employees are on administrative leave following the escape.

Wilson was captured just before 1 p.m. in Saucier off of School Road on Tuesday.

Authorities were able to track him down in a vehicle they say was carjacked in Jackson County.

He’s serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014. He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute and escaped. He was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

