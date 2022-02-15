Video: Fire burns 280 acres in Attala Co.

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A fire in Attala County spread out of control Monday afternoon, according to Breezy News.

It started around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Attala Road 1030, near Hwy 35 south.

The fire burned 280 acres, according to Attala County Fire Chief Danny Townsend.

Wildfires have been a problem in Attala County in recent days due to dry and windy conditions.

Due to the increased risk for devastating fires, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Monday afternoon for all counties in Mississippi.

