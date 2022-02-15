28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County, Miss.
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Authorities identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County, Miss.
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short