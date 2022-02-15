Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old Olive Branch woman

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in North Mississippi are asking for your help in finding a missing woman from Olive Branch.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Asia Raquel McKenzie.

She is described as five feet three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and a rose tattoo on her right shoulder.

She was last seen Monday, February 14 around 4 p.m. on White Poplar Drive in DeSoto County.

Family members say McKenzie suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

f anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Asia Raquel McKenzie, contact Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 895-4111.

