JSU holds rally at Mississippi capitol to honor team’s historic season

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held a rally on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday in honor of the football team’s historic season.

The JSU Tigers’ overall record was 11 and 2, and they went undefeated in the SWAC conference.

Fans dressed in their blue and white to cheer on the Tigers in celebration of this year’s historic victory along with JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South.

Many credit Coach Prime for the success. His son, Shedeur Sanders, says the best is yet to come.

”We just keep working,” he said. “Keep putting up big numbers than last season. Last season is only the beginning. Now it’s really time for us to show out.”

Coach Prime says this is not the end. Next year, the team hopes to come back better than ever before.

