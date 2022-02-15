28 Days of Heart
JSU gives athletic director extension through 2026

Ashley Robinson and Thomas Hudson
Ashley Robinson and Thomas Hudson(William H. Kelly, III/JSU University Communications)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Athletic Director Ashley Robinson is sticking with the school for at least a few more years.

The school announced Tuesday that Robinson was given a contract extension through 2026.

“Ashley Robinson has been a tremendous asset to Jackson State University, and his innovative ideas and vision for the division of athletics aligns with our plans to elevate the student-athlete experience,” said President Thomas Hudson. “I look forward to working with him for many more seasons to come.”

A number of JSU programs have won SWAC championships during Robinson’s tenure, including football, volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s tennis, baseball, softball and men’s cross country.

He also serves as the chair of the SWAC Athletic Director committee.

“It was always a dream of mine to return to my hometown and invest in the city that gave so much to me,” said Robinson. “It’s been an honor to do this important work at Jackson State University. I’d like to thank President Hudson for his leadership and thank you to the many JSU alumni and fans that support our program and our students throughout the year.”

