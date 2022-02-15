Flower shops manage shipping delays during Valentine’s Day rush

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Florists in the Jackson-metro were working hard Monday - not unusual on Valentine’s Day. But this year, getting flowers to your sweetheart was not a “sure thing” and came with a price.

Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for florists across the country and it takes an army to fill all the orders.

But this year, florists had to also combat shipping delays to make sure every significant other would get their flowers on time.

”We are busier than we’ve ever been on a Valentine’s Day,” local florist, Gina Diamond, said.

Love is in the air and that means flower shops are selling more bouquets and arrangements than any other time of the year. But the pandemic has caused florists to take a step back and access their prepping season.

“We did start a little earlier. We actually ordered our Valentine’s containers in May because shipping is an issue right now. Our flowers mostly came in as expected, minus some things missing,” Diamond said.

Diamond is the owner of Gina Diamond’s Flower Co. in Madison. She said because of shipping delays she’s had to adjust to fill the overwhelming amount of orders.

“I’ve learned a lot about having to make different things and to tell the customer on the frontend that because of shipping delays and shipping issues, we may have to make substitutions,” Diamond said.

And because of the delays and inflation, your significant other may have paid about 10 dollars more for a dozen roses. But to help cut cost, Diamond said some florists did promotions to help keep costs down and help manage the higher demand for flowers.

“During a pandemic, when shipping is a little off and availability is off, then add to it that we’re on a Monday after the Super Bowl. That’s been quite a challenge because people forget typically,” Diamond said.

But Diamond said despite the delays and inflation, she was able to fill almost every order that came in her door.

“I feel very good about our success despite everything,” Diamond said.

Diamond added that although there was a lot more work that went into preparing for Valentine’s Day, she was able to learn how to adapt - so next year she will be even more prepared.

