First Alert Forecast: We have beautiful conditions today, and Wednesday. Keeping eyes on Thursday, which is our next day for Severe Weather.

Weather conditions have been rather nice for us as we’ve moved into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are quickly warming up as High’s reach into the low 70s for today. Today’s High 71 for Jackson, and we’re experiencing mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we see calm conditions with clear skies and temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 40s.

We are under a Red Flag Warning until 6pm Today (WLBT)

Wednesday holds mostly clear conditions to start, with much sunshine throughout the day. We see our cloud cover begin to move into the area in the afternoon due to our next Cold Front that’ll move into the South Region. Rain chances look to be about a 20% chance of showers with Highs near the mid-70s and Lows near the low 60s.

Thursday, we have a great chance for strong thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall as our Cold Front pushes through the area. Some thunderstorms could become severe and hold the potential to produce tornadoes. Thursday the High mid-70s with the Low near the low 30s.

Moving into Friday, we see much cooler conditions following the Cold Front. During the day, mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the low 50s and Lows in the upper 20s.Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with clear conditions. Highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Lows on Saturday in the mid-30s and Sunday in the low 50s.

Monday, we see another chance of rain return for us on Monday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with Highs nearing 70 degrees, Lows in the upper 50s.

