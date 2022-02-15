First Alert Forecast: heightened fire risk Tuesday; rain, storms return mid-week

TUESDAY: More sunshine will help continue to quiet weather trend through Tuesday. We’ll start off in the 30s, warming to the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds begin to pick up gradually through the day off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the 40s to near 50.

RED FLAG WARNING: With the continuation of our ongoing drought, dry pattern, low humidity and gusty breezes – a statewide Red Flag Warning has been issued due to high fire danger. Open outdoor burning is highly discouraged as fires could quickly become out of control; also, a reminder to also dispose of smoking materials properly.

WEDNESDAY: Expect sunshine and mild temperatures to give way to more clouds and a few showers by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm from the morning 40s and 50s to afternoon 70s with balmy breezes kicking up off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep a few shower chances in the forecast though the overnight period with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern is still set up for a risk for heavy rainfall and strong storm to invade the region through mid-late parts of the week. Rain chances increase through early Thursday morning as a strong front approaches the area. We keep a risk for a few strong to severe storms as the line shifts through – tapering off through Thursday evening. Impacts from strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out in the strongest of storms. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler Friday and Saturday before another warming and unsettled trend returns Sunday and into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

