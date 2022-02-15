28 Days of Heart
Burning discouraged as Miss. placed under Red Flag Warning

(Pat Sullivan)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Authorities are strongly discouraging any outdoor burning in Mississippi with the recent dry, breezy conditions with low relative humidity.

Due to the increased risk for devastating fires, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Monday afternoon for all counties in Mississippi.

Under a red flag, the Mississippi Forestry Commission does not issue burn permits.

“We are asking Mississippians to use extreme caution when doing outdoor fire activities. Under the current conditions, it only takes one spark or ember to start a devastating wildfire, said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman.

The Red Flag Warning will last until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

