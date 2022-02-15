28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Burn ban in effect in 7 Miss. counties

A grass fire in Jackson.
A grass fire in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in seven Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.

The only exemptions from the burn ban are: MFC, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets the State’s DEQ regulations. MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation distance of 1,500 feet from a residence without forced air resistance and 500 feet with forced air resistance.

Rankin, Yazoo, Warren, Pike, Scott, Panola and Adams counties are all under the burn ban.

Click here for more info.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Samantha Renea White, 35, arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree
Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large
Authorities identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Witnesses: Super Bowl party in Mississippi turns deadly after fight over woman leads to shooting
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Michael Wilson
WATCH: MDOC discusses capture of escaped murderer
WATCH: MDOC discusses capture of escaped murderer
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks