JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breaking Benjamin is headed to the Brandon Amphitheater on May 18.

Breaking Benjamin burst onto the scene with 2002′s Saturate.

The band has several mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide, and a social imprint of over 6.5 million.

Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song on rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

The rock band will also feature special guests Seether and Starset.

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster, beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Breaking Benjamin coming to Brandon Amphitheater, featuring special guests Seether and Starset (Seether and Starset)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.