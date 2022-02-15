28 Days of Heart
Breaking Benjamin coming to Brandon Amphitheater

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breaking Benjamin is headed to the Brandon Amphitheater on May 18.

Breaking Benjamin burst onto the scene with 2002′s Saturate.

The band has several mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide, and a social imprint of over 6.5 million.

Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song on rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

The rock band will also feature special guests Seether and Starset.

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster, beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

