Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A city councilman in Diamondhead is being accused of touching a 17-year-old after he was arrested on Valentine’s Day, according to an arrest report.

Alan Moran, who is the councilman for Ward 2, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An arrest report released Tuesday by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office details the victim’s account of what happened after he called his parents to report the councilman’s behavior, saying he felt uncomfortable.

According to the report, the 17-year-old male was called by Moran on Monday and asked if he wanted to help work for his company, which operates mosquito trucks, because employees were busy due to the holiday. The teen said yes and met Moran, who reportedly was going to ride with the 17-year-old to train him.

After meeting up, the teen told deputies he and Moran first went to the councilman’s home in Diamondhead so Moran could give his wife some paperwork. Moran and the teen then reportedly left and went to the home of the councilman’s father, State Sen. Phillip Moran. That’s where the teen said the councilman pulled out a sex toy and lubrication, which the victim believed Alan Moran got at his own home before arriving at the elder Moran’s house. Alan Moran then is accused of telling the teen to “play” with the sex toy but the 17-year-old said he declined the offer.

The teen said they then stopped at the Keith’s gas station near Kiln Delisle Road, where Moran bought beer and gave one to the 17-year-old. After the drink, the pair began to drive the route to spray for mosquitos. During that ride, the teen told authorities Moran continuously touched his inner thigh and grabbed his genitalia, despite the teen telling him to stop.

The victim said he messaged both of his parents and two friends to let them know he was uncomfortable, then pulled over at Dolly’s gas station to wait for his parents to arrive. At some point before authorities arrived, Moran allegedly ran into the woods nearby and discarded a second cell phone, which a deputy later recovered.

Photos taken by law enforcement, which were not provided to WLOX, reportedly show scratches and other injuries Moran received while running through the woods before he was detained by the victim’s parents.

Once law enforcement was on the scene, Moran was arrested and charged with simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. When advised of his charges, the arrest report states Moran said, “That’s it?”

Moran was taken to Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where a $2,500 bond for each charge was set. As of 11am Tuesday, he was still in jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Alan Moran has been the Ward 2 Councilman in Diamondhead since being elected in 2017. He was re-elected in 2021.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.