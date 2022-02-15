28 Days of Heart
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) - Lots of teenagers like to “reach for the stars.” There’s a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.

IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention, and now he’s made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Everywhere we go, you know, it’s not something he can hide from. You can’t put on a hat and not be 7-5 anymore,” said his coach, Jeremy Schiller.

Ollie is 7 feet, 5 inches tall, and at 15 years old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Height runs in the Canadian big man’s family.

“My mom is 6-2 and my dad is 6-8,” Ollie said.

He wears a size 20 shoe.

“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” he said. “Every week, I was like getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school.”

Ollie is not just big on the court, he’s talented. He’s a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim. Schiller’s goal is to maximize his potential.

“The biggest thing when you meet him, you’re concerned: is he skilled, can he move, what’s his motor like? Does he like basketball?” said the first-year coach. “Those are the things you’re concerned about when you meet a 7-5 kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That’s huge. Some kids are tall, and people make them do it.”

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

