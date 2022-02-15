28 Days of Heart
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of “Rentahitman.com” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.

