Woman killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) -A woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 468 in Pearl.

The information comes from Pearl Police Department PIO Greg Flynn.

Flynn says officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Sunday near J.L. Jones Drive.

The driver of a Jeep, who was the only person inside the vehicle, struck a Toyota Tacoma truck that had three occupants.

According to Flynn, the passenger in the Toyota Tacoma died on the scene. The other two people in the truck were injured and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Jeep was also injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

