WLBT’s Things To Know 2/14/2022: Manhunt underway, Vicksburg man stabbed to death, and gun control

1. Mississippi inmate escapes

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (MDOC)

A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The information comes from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Spokesman Leo Honeycutt. Honeycutt says Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF on Sunday. Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks. According to authorities, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in 2018 and from County Jail in 2001.

2. Vicksburg man stabbed to death

1 charged with murder after Vicksburg man stabbed to death in Louisiana (Alexandria Police Department)

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Vicksburg native. According to Louisiana authorities, Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Michael Phelps, Jr., 29. Police responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Alexandria, Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers found Phelps dead. Hicks has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

3. Gun control

On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

our years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and urges the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.” “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s anniversary of the deadly shooting of 14 students and three staff members. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association,” Biden said. Since the Parkland shooting, gun violence at schools has only risen. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a tally last week by the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

