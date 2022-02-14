USM hosts Frederick Douglass Day program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, The University of Southern Mississippi hosted a Frederick Douglass Day program.

“So Frederick Douglass as we all know, in terms of an ex-slave, and the work that he did to try and free other slaves,” says Dr. Joyce Inman.

Inman is an associate English professor at Southern Miss, and today her class participated in Frederick Douglass day.

“Douglass Day is an event that is global. And the goal is to both draw attention to Frederick Douglass and the role he had as a civil rights pioneer.”

The program is a global event that is streamed across the world.

Jason Ang, a freshman from Indonesia, says learning about Black History reminds him of circumstances in his home country.

“Because even in Indonesia from where I’m from, it may seem that this the issue of like racism and ethnocentrism, things like that, is only present in the United States. But now, even where I’m from, there are tensions between Chinese descent people like me compared to the original Indigenous people of Indonesia. So in one way, I can relate to that,” says Ang.

Alivia Duplessis says she thinks it’s amazing to look back on the history of Black Civil Rights pioneers.

“These are historical African American figures who have made such an impact on us. And we are celebrating them and also wanting to preserve our own history,” says Duplessis.

This is the second time USM has participated in Frederick Douglas Day. The first time was in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.