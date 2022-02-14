Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Some residents in South Jackson are afraid their health is at risk because of conditions at their apartment complex.

Residents of Cedar Crest Apartments in South Jackson say their landlord isn’t handling maintenance issues in their apartments. And because of that, they are getting sick, and their bills are going up.

Resident Ellen Walker says because of mold growing on the ceiling tiles and her carpet constantly staying saturated with unsafe water backup - she has seen her health decline.

“I’ve been here about, going on four years. I have to wear masks in the house, and I cough a lot. The ceiling’s leaking and things are just going on, and it’s not livable.”

Cedar Crest Management issued a statement to address the issues and said Waste Pro hasn’t come due to issues on their end. The sewage leak is because a city sewage line is blown, and management quote “fixes all issues as they occur.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Authorities identify man, woman found inside Raymond home after welfare check
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson

Latest News

South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
Woman killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Mississippi county offering hotspot devices for free