South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Some residents in South Jackson are afraid their health is at risk because of conditions at their apartment complex.

Residents of Cedar Crest Apartments in South Jackson say their landlord isn’t handling maintenance issues in their apartments. And because of that, they are getting sick, and their bills are going up.

Resident Ellen Walker says because of mold growing on the ceiling tiles and her carpet constantly staying saturated with unsafe water backup - she has seen her health decline.

“I’ve been here about, going on four years. I have to wear masks in the house, and I cough a lot. The ceiling’s leaking and things are just going on, and it’s not livable.”

Cedar Crest Management issued a statement to address the issues and said Waste Pro hasn’t come due to issues on their end. The sewage leak is because a city sewage line is blown, and management quote “fixes all issues as they occur.”

