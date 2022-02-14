Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Seminary schools to be closed Monday after threat of violence on social media

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Seminary’s schools will be closed Monday after shooting threats made over multiple media accounts came to light Sunday.

“Seminary Schools will be closed (Monday) to give school administrators and law enforcement the opportunity to investigate social media threats,” read a post on the Seminary High School Facebook page.

“We intend to resume school on Feb. 15.”

A similar post could be found on the Seminary Middle School Facebook page.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday night that threats of gun violence were being taken seriously and investigated.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that the schools would be closed.

One of the threatening messages was a warning to schoolmates to not be around at 10:30 a.m., when the shooting was allegedly supposed to begin.

A second message said that the shooting would take place in a specific classroom because a teacher had done the writer “wrong” last year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Woman killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Authorities identify man, woman found inside Raymond home after welfare check
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting

Latest News

Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
WLBT at 6a
Mikeisha Lanier
Woman charged after making shooting threat at her child’s school
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cold start, mild finish Monday; eyeing mid-week storm system