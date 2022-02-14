Richard Schwartz’s Super Bowl commercial did not disappoint

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl in Mississippi without a Richard Schwartz commercial.

The local lawyer’s cowboy-inspired 2020 Super Bowl ad garnered over 700,000 views on YouTube and made at least one spectator declare, “I wish this Richard Schwartz commercial was national.”

Schwartz would not have a Super Bowl commercial for 2021, but Mississippians were treated with a gift during Super Bowl LVI.

The video, titled Forever Mississippi, stars impersonators of famous artists singing an original tune, the chorus featuring the famous line: “One call that’s all.”

Prince, Cher, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Elton John and Beyoncé make appearances in the 1-minute slot, with Snoop Dogg closing it out alongside the lawyer himself, Richard Schwartz.

“Mississippi Super Bowl viewers were just treated to a very special Richard Schwartz commercial,” Brandon Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Just when I thought all hope was lost, Richard Schwartz swoops in, piecing this state back together one impersonator at a time,” mused another.

The commercial seemingly left Mississippi author Angie Thomas, (The Hate You Give, On the Come Up) speechless, with Thomas simply commenting, “I...”

For more Schwartz content, click here or here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.