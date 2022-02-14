Rankin County Justice Court deputy clerk arrested; husband at large

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy clerk with Rankin County Justice Clerk has been arrested. Samantha Renea White, 35, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree in a case involving her husband, Cody Robison Knight, 27.

Knight was supposed to be prosecuted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, but police say White hindered the process, allowing Knight to go free. He is still at large and being sought by law enforcement.

Cody Robison Knight, 27, sought by authorities charged with possession of controlled substance (Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

