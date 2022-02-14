Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rankin Co. Coroner on scene of fatal wreck at J.L. Jones Discount Furniture in Pearl

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Coroner is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Highway 468 in Pearl.

Coroner David Ruth says a woman was recovered at J.L. Jones Discount Furniture on Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

