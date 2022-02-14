Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Highs will be in the lower 70s through Thursday with overnight and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance for showers later Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday, and some may be severe as a front moves through the area.

The bulk of the threat will be daytime. Tornadoes and wind damage are possible, along with large hail. We are under a slight risk of severe weather from the storm prediction center. Much colder weather will return Friday and this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, despite sunshine, and overnight and morning lows in the 30s.

South wind at 5mph tonight and south at 10mph Tuesday. Average high is 62 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 5:46pm.

