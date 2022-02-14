28 Days of Heart
Miss. woman wins $200K on scratch ticket

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi woman netted $200,000 on a $10 scratch ticket over the weekend.

The Newton County resident visited Newton Junction on Eastside Drive in Newton and purchased several different tickets.

The last one she scratched ended up winning her $200,000.

