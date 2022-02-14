Miss. woman wins $200K on scratch ticket

NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi woman netted $200,000 on a $10 scratch ticket over the weekend.

The Newton County resident visited Newton Junction on Eastside Drive in Newton and purchased several different tickets.

The last one she scratched ended up winning her $200,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.