M-Braves announce staff for 2022 season

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves finalized their coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

The staff is led by new manager Bruce Crabbe, who joins the organization after 17 years with Boston.

“After spending 17 years with a tremendous organization like the Boston Red Sox, I am thrilled to be joining another this year with the Braves,” said Crabbe, who played in the Braves organization for Triple-A Richmond in 1990 and 1991. “I know (current Atlanta Braves manager) Brian Snitker from my time with the Braves and know the organization is playing at a championship level with a World Series and Double-A title in 2021. We have good athletic players, a young staff, and I’m excited to jump in and add something to an already great organization.”

Crabbe is joined by Pitching Coach Bo Henning, Hitting Coach Mike Bard, Coach Angel Flores, Athletic Trainer Dan Leja and Strength Coach Tyler Enns.

Hennings, Bard and Flores will all be in their first season in Mississippi after working for other teams within the Braves organization.

