Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Woman killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pearl
Authorities identify man, woman found inside Raymond home after welfare check
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting

Latest News

Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
South Jackson residents struggle with poor apartment conditions
WLBT at 6a
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque