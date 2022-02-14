28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: sunny & nice start to the week today, unsettled weather arrives by mid to late week

Storms possible by Thursday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful and bright start to the work week is expected this afternoon! Temperatures will be slightly warmer today and just above average in the middle 60s. For those that have dinner plans for Valentine’s Day later this evening, clear and quiet conditions will also persist during this time. Overnight, expect temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 30s under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine and dry weather. It will feel very spring-like out tomorrow with highs forecast to top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Take advantage of the rain free conditions because unsettled weather is expected to arrive by mid to late week.

Temperatures will trend upwards even more on Wednesday to the middle 70s as deep moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be more clouds around during this time along with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. Greater chances for both rain and storms are expected into Thursday as a strong cold front nears from the west. This frontal system continues to show the potential for strong to severe storms in our area. Make sure you stay updated and weather aware as we get closer to time. Drier and cooler air will usher in behind the system by Thursday night. Temperatures will fall back to the 50s on Friday in the wake of the front before warming back up again into the weekend.

Get a Weather Radio