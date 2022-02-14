First Alert Forecast: cold start, mild finish Monday; eyeing mid-week storm system

MONDAY: After another cold start to your new work and school week – expect sunshine to quickly warm up the day. Morning 20s and 30s will give way to afternoon 60s. We’ll stay clear with lows in the 30s overnight.

TUESDAY: More sunshine will help continue to quiet weather trend through Tuesday. We’ll start off in the 30s, warming to the upper 60s and lower 70s as winds begin to pick up gradually through the day off the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the 40s to near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern remains set up for a risk for heavy rainfall and strong storm to invade the region through mid-late parts of the week. Wednesday will warm and breezy as deeper moisture begins to gradually filter in. Highs will top out in the 70s with a few afternoon showers possible. Rain chances increase through early Thursday morning as a strong front approaches the area. We keep a risk for a few strong to severe storms as the line shifts through – tapering off through Thursday evening. Timing and impacts will continue to be fine-tuned this week. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend cooler Friday and Saturday before another warming and unsettled trend returns Sunday and into early next week.

