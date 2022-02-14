Escaped murderer was taken to hospital under alias twice; was bloodied by razor wire at prison

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - As the search continues for escaped inmate Michael Wilson, more details have come from his escape from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, including that he escaped a day earlier than authorities previously thought.

Wilson, 51, escaped prison this weekend. He’s currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Richland Police spokesperson Allison Clarke says officers were notified of a bleeding man at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 49 who was refusing to leave on Saturday evening.

Wilson, who had not yet been identified, told officers he had been in an accident in Jackson and asked to be taken to a homeless shelter. Police instead took him to University of Mississippi Medical Center because of the heavy bleeding.

Wilson had given police an alias; Richland police weren’t informed the man they took to the hospital was Wilson until Sunday afternoon.

Wilson had previously been to UMMC before being spotted at O’Reilly. After escaping CMCF on Saturday morning, he told a resident that he had been in a motorcycle crash and convinced the man to take him to the hospital.

Wilson suffered the injury while trying to escape through razor wire surrounding the prison. Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain also says he may have an injured right hip.

Cain released this statement on the search:

“MDOC’s Investigative Division has teamed up with the U.S. Marshals office for a multi-state manhunt for escaped prisoner Michael Wilson. We are asking the public to help. If you see something, say something. Wilson sustained substantial cuts and bruises climbing the 12-foot fence at CMCF. He is bandaged on his hands and arms and may have an injury to his right hip. He is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with short-cropped brown hair. Please notify local law enforcement if you see him.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has escaped prison. He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute and escaped. He was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs.

After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

If you see Wilson or know of his whereabouts, contact the MDOC at (662) 745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.