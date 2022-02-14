Arguments underway in Hinds County jail takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arguments got underway today in a case that will likely determine whether the Hinds County Detention Center will be put under federal receivership.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the jail should be taken over because the county has failed to bring the jail into compliance with a federal consent decree.

Hinds County entered into the decree in 2016. However, prosecutors say the county has full compliance on just 3 of its 92 provisions. Meanwhile, the county has achieved partial compliance on 59 provisions and is non-compliant on 29 others.

Attorney Helen Vera, with DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, told the judge that the jail should be put under receivership and that the county’s failure to comply with the decree has “caused people to die, suffer injuries and live in ongoing danger.”

She said seven inmates had died at the Raymond Detention Center in 2021, including one that was killed by other inmates and not discovered for nine hours. Another 75 fights and assaults also broke out at the facility in 2021, which Vera said was a result of “non-adequate supervision.”

Vera added that officers are often absent from the housing units, leaving them to the control of gangs. Meanwhile, toilets and other fixtures don’t work and drugs and paraphernalia are regularly trafficked into the facility.

“Over and over the county has promised change is just around the corner, with a new administrator, with a new sheriff... with no results,” she said.

James Shelson, an attorney for the county, argued the consent decree is too large to affect change at the Raymond Detention Center and that it oversteps the authority that is allowed under federal law.

He pointed to the fact that the county is planning to build a new jail, and that the board of supervisors has approved $68 million to fund it.

Additionally, he said that the board has approved spending $4 million on detention-related matters since January 2020 and that more than half of the sheriff’s department budget already is allocated for use at RDC.

He said if the jail is put under receivership, the county could dedicate little more money to help address problems there.

The federal government is asking the court to take over the jail and put a federal receiver in place that would be over the jail budget and staff.

“The county operates in a world of finite budgets,” Shelson said. “That’s just a reality. There’s going to be a finite budget regardless of who is at the helm.”

The case is being heard in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi by Judge Carlton Reeves.

