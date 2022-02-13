University of Southern Mississippi opens new veterans center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The University of Southern Mississippi is opening a new building with the aim of supporting military veterans.

Jeff Hammond, director of the university’s veterans program, tells WDAM-TV that the new facility is about supporting those who served the nation.

The new home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families held its opening ceremony on Friday.

The center’s website says that its staff provides guidance and support to military students as they move through the admission process, on to graduation and career placement.

