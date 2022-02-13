Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

University of Southern Mississippi opens new veterans center

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The University of Southern Mississippi is opening a new building with the aim of supporting military veterans.

Jeff Hammond, director of the university’s veterans program, tells WDAM-TV that the new facility is about supporting those who served the nation.

The new home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families held its opening ceremony on Friday.

The center’s website says that its staff provides guidance and support to military students as they move through the admission process, on to graduation and career placement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station

Latest News

Mississippi county offering hotspot devices for free
Mississippi could rethink a Medicaid managed care contract
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting
Stella Doyle
Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Southaven woman