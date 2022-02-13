Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Southaven woman

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Stella Doyle of Southaven, Miss., in DeSoto County.

She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, February 12, 2022, at about 11:00 pm near Accomack Cove in DeSoto County, wearing a blue t-shirt with pajama bottoms.

Stella Doyle is believed to be in a 2014 silver Jeep Patriot bearing MS tag DAT9763 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Stella Doyle suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Stella Doyle, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

