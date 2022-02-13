Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade brings boost to Coast economy

More than 65 units were involved in the celebration 40 of which were floats.
More than 65 units were involved in the celebration 40 of which were floats.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Elks in Ocean Springs hosted its Mardi Gras parade Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

More than 65 units were involved in the celebration, 40 of which were floats.

The annual event is one of the largest in the city bringing people from around the world, making it a major boost to South Mississippi’s economy.

Australian native Rebecca Grinell said she is excited to experience the community event.

“It’s very different to what we have back home. Back home we have Mardi Gras Sydney and it’s a very huge event, but it is very diffrent to this. This feels a lot more cozy and a lot more community-based,” she said.

The parade drew thousands of people along the streets of Ocean Springs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase

Latest News

Stella Doyle
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Southaven woman
Trending warmer into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-12-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-12-22)