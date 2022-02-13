Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi county offering hotspot devices for free

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. - A Mississippi county is working to bridge the digital divide by making access to the internet more available.

The Laurel-Jones County Library received 2,000 hotspot devices that will be available for checkout to residents beginning next week through the use of their library card.

WDAM-TV reports the hotspots were bought through a $1 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Connectivity Fund program.

T-Mobile is sponsoring the program by donating free airtime to the mobile hotspots through the end of June. Additional funding and/or sponsorships are being sought to sustain the program for another year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana double homicide believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station

Latest News

University of Southern Mississippi opens new veterans center
Mississippi could rethink a Medicaid managed care contract
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting
Stella Doyle
Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Southaven woman