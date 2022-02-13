Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi could rethink a Medicaid managed care contract

(WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi House has voted to make the state’s Medicaid program end a contract with health care giant Centene.

But, that plan could change later as lawmakers continue to debate issues. Centene last year agreed to a $55.5 million lawsuit settlement.

The suit accused one of the company’s subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of Medicaid millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits management. Centene did not admit fault.

The House voted Thursday to prohibit Medicaid from having contracts with any company that has paid more than a $50 million settlement to the state. The bill will get more debate.

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
"We have a contract," Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station

