Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor

The Hoyles were both killed on Tuesday, February 2
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
By Parker King
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday evening was emotional for the family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle.

Outside the home where the Hoyles once lived in Whitehaven on Windcrest Road, several dozen loved ones braved sub-freezing temperatures to pay their respects at a candlelight vigil.

“It’s a lot of love, and right now I really need it,” said April Campbell, Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother.

Campbell is still fresh off the court appearance of 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle.

Isabelle is Hoyle’s boyfriend and Kennedy’s father and has been charged with their deaths after confessing to police that he shot Hoyle Tuesday night and later threw 2-day-old baby Kennedy in the Mississippi River.

“You know, I still haven’t processed it, that I have to really bury my baby next week,” Campbell said. “The closer it gets, the more I feel suffocated. I can’t describe it. I just don’t want to bury them. I shouldn’t have to bury them. They are supposed to be burying me.”

The vigil featured a balloon release and an original poem, which was read in part, “from that bullet that entered my mother’s head, that cold river you threw me in. It certainly didn’t have to end this way. Why, daddy? Why?”

Hoyle left behind another daughter, a 9-year-old.

Getting her through this time is one reason that’s going to keep getting Campbell out of bed for the near future.

“I’m fixing to go ahead and get her in counseling, get her into more school activities, just trying to keep her mind busy,” Campbell said. “I think this is going to stick with her for a while because she really misses her mom.”

Isabelle pled not guilty to the charges against him on Monday. His next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Campbell and the Hoyles’ family will be having Hoyle and Kennedy’s funeral this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Dog belonging to victim of Louisiana murder believed to be in Hazlehurst
Woman shot in arm during family dispute in Jackson
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
Police: 2 men, both convicted felons, shoot each other at Jackson gas station
Driver crashes on I-20 after deputy calls off police chase
Trending warmer into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
FedEx to pay salary of worker whose vehicle was shot while on job
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-12-22)
Dixie National Rodeo brings excitement and big revenue to Mississippi
